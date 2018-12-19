Opinion

CARTOON: Undesirable Tom Moyane

19 December 2018 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Despite a diminishing prospect of success, Tom Moyane insists on fighting on

There are many more skeletons buried at Sars, likely to be exposed once the second layer of management, Moyane's acolytes, is dislodged, writes ...
‘Destructive’ Bain and Gartner under fire in final Sars inquiry report

Both companies were found to have irregularly obtained Sars contracts, which together came to about R400m
Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss

The Treasury confirmed the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner
NATASHA MARRIAN: Moyane’s fight is simply for his salary

The vindictive former Sars commissioner hasn't an iota of the public interest at heart
Tom Moyane’s high court application dismissed

Tom Moyane was unsuccessful in his attempt to have his axing as SA Revenue Service commissioner overturned
