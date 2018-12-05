Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How the SA economy pulled itself out of recession

05 December 2018 - 11:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

News that the South African economy grew by 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018 was was welcomed on Tuesday as this means that the country has exited a technical recession.

Manufacturing and agriculture, which had previously been the sectors responsible for the contractions in the first and second quarters, helped boost the numbers, although mining remained in a slump.  

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to discuss the GDP data and what it means for where the economy is headed.

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the third-quarter GDP data

Rand jumps 1% against dollar after upbeat GDP data

SA's economy grew twice as fast as economists expected in the third quarter, but the rand's gains against the pound have been muted by Brexit news
Markets
22 hours ago

Poor education in SA keeps it from economy of the future, World Bank head says

Jim Yong Kim says in order to address the human capital crisis, SA needs to build a digital economy for inclusive growth
National
1 day ago

SA claws its way out of recession with a 2.2% GDP leap

The emergence out of the recession bodes well for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has come under pressure to revitalise the economy
Economy
1 day ago

Global stocks slip on fading trade hopes, US recession fears

The upbeat mood has dissipated on scepticism that the US and China can resolve their deep-seated differences, and a decline in bond yields has raised ...
Markets
23 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Rate hike is based more on long-term view of economy

Last week's 25-basis points hike in interest rates has some tongues wagging, but in essence the bank was not taking a short-term view on inflation
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SA claws its way out of recession with a 2.2% GDP ...
Economy
2.
Record fuel price cut expected in December
Economy
3.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
4.
Tito Mboweni makes regaining SA’s investment ...
Economy
5.
First PMI increase in three months shows green ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.