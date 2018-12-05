WATCH: How the SA economy pulled itself out of recession

News that the South African economy grew by 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018 was was welcomed on Tuesday as this means that the country has exited a technical recession.

Manufacturing and agriculture, which had previously been the sectors responsible for the contractions in the first and second quarters, helped boost the numbers, although mining remained in a slump.

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to discuss the GDP data and what it means for where the economy is headed.