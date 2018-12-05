News Leader
WATCH: How the SA economy pulled itself out of recession
05 December 2018 - 11:36
News that the South African economy grew by 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018 was was welcomed on Tuesday as this means that the country has exited a technical recession.
Manufacturing and agriculture, which had previously been the sectors responsible for the contractions in the first and second quarters, helped boost the numbers, although mining remained in a slump.
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to discuss the GDP data and what it means for where the economy is headed.
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the third-quarter GDP data