Artificial Intelligence is coming whether we are ready or not

Global figures show that manufacturing is caught in a particularly vicious bind. Productivity is continually rising, which means fewer people are needed to produce more goods more cheaply. At the same time, demand for these goods is relatively inelastic beyond a given point: for each 1% decline in the price, demand increases by only 0.7%.

This is all very relevant to a country such as SA with a large and growing population and high unemployment. But even though the proportion of the workforce employed in manufacturing is reducing, these jobs are still worth having. No other jobs have a higher multiplier effect: because manufacturing has so many linkages into the economy, every rand invested in manufacturing promotes growth in businesses servicing manufacturers.

An additional fly in the ointment is that the fourth industrial revolution, which is expected to see robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things become mainstream, will inevitably further reduce manufacturing’s potential to provide large numbers of jobs.

It’s at this point that we need to re-examine the issue. Like much received wisdom, it is true — but only partly so. Granted, if the fourth revolution unfolds as we expect, we will see increasing numbers of existing jobs taken over by machines, in part or in whole. But it would probably be more accurate to say that we will see increasing numbers of tasks taken over by machines, because we are a long way off any machine being able to counterfeit the human ability to reason and, crucially, to interact on a personal level.

Try using Siri or Google Assistant to get a sense of how good this type of technology is at performing tasks such as setting an alarm or finding out Margaret Thatcher’s middle name — and how dumb it actually is when compared to a human assistant. The same dynamic is even truer in a complex manufacturing process to design, test, produce, distribute and service tyres, to quote an example close to home for me.