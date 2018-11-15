Opinion

WATCH: What lies ahead of the Malusi Gigaba

15 November 2018 - 10:36 Business Day TV
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and his panel look at some of the big stories making headlines this week.

The discuss the future of Malusi Gigaba, a possible cabinet reshuffle and the latest developments at the state capture inquiry.

Gigaba not admitting guilt says ANC, as opposition parties welcome his departure

Opposition parties say Gigaba is not off the hook and he should still testify before the state capture inquiry
Politics
1 day ago

Cabinet shake-up likely as Gigaba quits

Second minister to resign since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president — Nhlanhla Nene left in October
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s economy will suffer while Cyril Ramaphosa avoids more enemies

Cyril Ramaphosa has passed up several chances to rejuvenate his cabinet and revive the sagging economy. Instead, he has opted to not recruit new ...
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: We need to have some patience while Ramaphosa works his plan

We all know that while some heads have rolled there are still hundreds of Zuma appointees lurking all over all tiers of the government
News
2 days ago

Zuma left Transnet vulnerable — Hogan

The former president insisted that Siyabonga Gama be appointed as the state-owned enterprise’s group CEO
National
2 days ago

