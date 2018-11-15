Opinion

CARTOON: A notifiable merger

15 November 2018 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
Thursday November 15 2018
Thursday November 15 2018

I was fired for differing with Zuma on SOEs, says Hogan

Jacob Zuma wanted Barbara Hogan to be redeployed as ambassador to Finland after replacing her as public enterprises minister with Malusi Gigaba
National
1 day ago

Fightback against Gordhan intensifies

Knives are out for the public enterprises minister in a replay of old battles as the scene is set for a date at Zondo commission
National
3 days ago

Trevor Manuel expected to testify about Mbalula’s Gupta confession

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel tells Zondo commission how Mbalula made a confession to the ANC’s national executive committee about his ...
National
6 days ago

Duduzane Zuma irked by postponement of Jonas’s cross-examination at state-capture inquiry

Lawyer says the son of former president Jacob Zuma was not given the chance to object to postponement
National
1 day ago

Gigaba and Brown named as ‘captured’ in Eskom report

Global consultancies McKinsey and KPMG are dubbed as ‘private sector mercenaries’ in the draft parliamentary report
National
10 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Rob Davies must come clean at Zondo inquiry about his interactions with the Guptas

Why did it not quickly dawn on the minister that the family was not all it seemed?
Opinion
14 days ago
Thursday November 14 2018
Thursday November 14 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Six core characteristics of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s economy will suffer while Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Post Office scaling a mountain but not ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.