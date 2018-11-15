CARTOON: A notifiable merger

Equities take heart from a bounce in Chinese shares on news that China has delivered a written response to US trade demands
A hemmed-in Ramaphosa prevaricates as privatisation emerges as the only way forward
The council’s CFO Mfanufikile Daza has been suspended and is facing charges for allegedly breaching procurement policies
As more of its leaders testify against it, the ANC cannot continue to bury its head in the sand, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Lower inflation helped the retailer sell more food, but its clothing division had a bad winter
The three-month seasonally adjusted figure, which is used to calculate GDP, came to 1.5% for September
Deloitte Africa director Leslie Yuill talks to Business Day TV about the executive pay survey
Rumours of cabinet resignations and a plot by eurosceptic MPs to unseat May saw the pound plunge 1% during the meeting
SA football is at a serious crossroads going into their key Group E qualifier against Nigeria
Rotterdam with its highly rated cuisine and culture has astounding buildings.
