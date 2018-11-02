CARTOON: De Lille’s real threat

Gains in the rand were largely driven by external factors, with sentiment towards emerging markets improving
SA has huge problems, but only a leadership not seeing a country in perpetual decline will solve them
MPs debate the desirability of amending the constitution to make it clear how land should be expropriated
DA federal leader apologises to councillors who resigned in support of outgoing Cape Town mayor, deepening perceptions that the opposition party is faltering
The realities of how difficult it is to mine in SA cloud cautious optimism
New-vehicle sales totalled 51,866 in October as vehicle rental companies restock while exports for the first 10 months of 2018, at 284,145, were 0.1% behind last year’s figure
SA's poultry industry is inefficient and lacks innovation, says the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US’s agriculture department
President Emmerson Mnangagwa gives the green light to set up a production-sharing agreement
The growing use of anabolic steroids in SA schoolboy rugby is an incredibly sad, worrying and frightening story
Comedian Chris Tucker, who is on tour in SA in November, says he develops his comedy routines from personal experiences
