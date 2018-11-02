Opinion

CARTOON: De Lille’s real threat

02 November 2018 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday November 2 2018
Friday November 2 2018

De Lille officially announces her resignation

Patricia de Lille says she has decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4
National
1 day ago

Mmusi Maimane climbs down on Cape five

DA federal leader apologises to councillors who resigned in support of outgoing Cape Town mayor, deepening perceptions that the opposition party is ...
Politics
2 days ago

Patricia de Lille saga vents record blast of hot air in Cape of Storms

With luck and a less less awful management by the DA, it will all soon be over — even the weather forecasters agree it will be cooler — by the time ...
Politics
7 days ago

De Lille threatens those ‘smearing her name’, with legal action

Rumours about her retracting her resignation as Cape Town mayor still abound, but she’s keeping mum on the matter
National
7 days ago
Thursday November 1 2018
Thursday November 1 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: An upside-down state of affairs
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
PETER BRUCE: Rob Davies must come clean at Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa rewarded ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Forget populist shaming and cut ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.