WATCH: Even more details on the Steinhoff saga revealed
01 November 2018 - 08:15
In the latest edition of Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and his panel of journalists take a look at the main stories of the week, including Steinhoff’s secret history, Supra Mahumapelo’s legal fight and President Cyril Rhamaphosa’s investment summit.
