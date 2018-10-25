A state-capture TRC would not punish the truth tellers

Executing people in the court of public opinion will only worsen the already toxic public space in SA and do nothing to build a stronger nation. It will destroy some organisations and individuals that have, at closer scrutiny, done little or nothing wrong. The pandemonium of mob justice leaves more space for those who have been instrumental in state capture to escape justice. It lays the seeds for more trauma to grow, rather than leading to nation building and healing from the disease of profound state corruption.

At the recent annual conference of the Institute for Risk Management, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, our state capture messiah-in-chief, suggested that to fight state capture people should have spoken up earlier. But this misses the point on a number of counts.

First, it is delusional to think that during the Jacob Zuma years people who spoke out would actually have been heard. Even people like me, who have the privilege of having their thoughts published in newspapers and broadcast on TV, have repeatedly found that the ANC government over the years has developed a core competence in ignoring critical voices in the media.

I have met many people in organisations such as Eskom, Transnet and other state-owned enterprises who have spoken out and fought heroic battles, only to be fired or punished without having had any constructive impact. What is the point of speaking out, when it is blatantly obvious that speaking out is personally risky and unlikely to make any difference?

Second, given the economic realities of many people working in those organisations targeted by state capture, risking the income on which often large families depend for only a small chance that their heroic actions make any difference is simply condescending.

Third, as a member of the cabinet, did Gordhan speak out at the first possible opportunity? It is impossible that he and his colleagues were not aware of state capture early on. We praise the heroism of his contribution to stem state capture and now to clean up the mess. But it is hardly imaginable that as a member of cabinet and old comrade of Zuma he has also not made some compromises on his integrity along the way. And, of course, the ANC itself needs to demonstrate that it can collectively and publicly look in the mirror and face itself.

Many people have been drawn into aspects of state capture against their will or have become witnesses to grossly immoral behaviour. Others will have found the temptation to become a beneficiary of state capture too hard to resist. Some will have benefited little and others in large measure. Some people’s actions will have caused a small amount of harm and some will have caused significant harm.

How should we deal with this in a way that builds SA? The state capture inquiry is only a beginning, and is designed merely to unearth a first layer of truth rather than to deliver justice and healing. The magnitude and reach of state capture are just too vast to be dealt with through a commission of inquiry or our already strained justice system.

Rather than spending a lot of time and state resources finding and charging culprits, it seems much more feasible to give people involved in state capture in one way or another an attractive opportunity to come forward themselves. It is critical now that we create an environment and public discourse where telling the truth works in favour of those who tell the truth, not against them. SA’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set the standard globally for a process like this.

We are much better off with a finance minister who tells the truth, helps uncover what is not yet in the open and reminds himself and us all of the standards we should have applied to our behaviour, whether we succeeded in living up to them or not. It is time to put together TRC 2.0.

• Heil is a partner at Hewers and a programme director at Cranfield School of Management.