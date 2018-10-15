SA’s political cancer is almost impossible to heal

Bertolt Brecht’s warning in a satirical play from 1941 taking an allegorical swipe at Adolf Hitler and the Nazis resonates in modern SA, where former president Jacob Zuma and his coterie went rogue and pushed the state to the brink of an economic disaster.

The problem is, as the German playwright and thinker points out, even with Zuma gone and an eminently sensible replacement found in the form of President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the country and the ANC, the underlying conditions that gave rise to Zuma continue to resonate and fester.

Zuma's career as president of country and party began unravelling in an unsettlingly close internal party battle at the ANC conference last December swung by David Mabuza, an allegedly corrupt politician from Mpumalanga who was rewarded with the position of deputy president.

Brecht’s play, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, contains a shrewd observation about the rise of Hitler and his National Socialist (Nazi) party that citizens of SA would do well to consider in tempering their hopes that Ramaphosa can force through clean governance and cauterise corruption in the ANC: “Don’t yet rejoice in his defeat, you men! Although the world stood up and stopped the bastard, the bitch that bore him is in heat again.”

The ANC’s leadership is struggling for control of the party, which is showing every sign of being in complete disarray in the scramble to avoid accountability or charges of malfeasance; to secure positions; and to gain favours and a chance to gorge at the gravy train's feeding trough.

Zuma is shameless and apologetic about his chronic mismanagement of the government and country since being sworn in as president in May 2009. His track record before that should have been a warning to his party that corruption was about to spiral out of control — he featured prominently in the criminal conviction in 2004 of business person Schabir Shaik for corruption and fraud.