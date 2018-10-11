Editing Allowed
WATCH: Why others are unlikely to follow Nhlanhla Nene
11 October 2018 - 09:52
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe leads a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.
What a week it has been. Nhlanhla Nene has stepped down and we have a new finance minister — Tito Mboweni, a former Reserve Bank governor.
The panel also discussed whether Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini and others would be as truthful as Nene.
