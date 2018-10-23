Infrastructure projects are the way to energise our ailing economy

The R400bn infrastructure fund recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa offers a welcome boost to public-private partnerships (PPPs) and concessions. A meaningful partnership between the government and the private sector in infrastructure expansion and maintenance will provide a much-needed stimulus to our ailing economy.

I strongly support the government’s renewed commitment to strategically important, large-scale infrastructure initiatives and projects. We should not underestimate the contribution infrastructure projects make to job creation, more efficiency in the economy and greater competitiveness, ultimately ensuring a better life for all South Africans.

However, affordability and value for money for the government and the end-user is critical, and that requires allocating risks to those parties best able to manage them. To ensure efficiency, it is imperative that the government sticks to its mandate and what it is best geared to do, such as provide healthcare, education, social services and public transport, instead of having to manage the construction of the infrastructure to ensure it is delivered on time and within budget.

The private sector should be allocated these risks as it is best placed to manage them and can be penalised for under-performance. In this way, the government gets value for money.

We already have great examples of PPPs and we should build on those — quite literally. The N3 from Johannesburg to Durban; the N4 or Bakwena toll road; the Gautrain; Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal; and the renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) programme offer models worth repeating. They provided value as the government did not need to pay up-front for the costly infrastructure, yet they included the financial rigour and innovative structuring the private sector ensures, thus delivering successful projects.