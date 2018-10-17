How an empowerment grant can contribute to SA’s economy

In my view, it will certainly yield better results than the this year’s reprioritised R57bn to cover fee-free higher education; R59bn on financial bailouts for embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs); and even the reprioritised billions for the “economic stimulus package and recovery plan”.

For example, instead of an infrastructure fund, I would rather propose an empowerment fund from which the proposed empowerment grant be paid. Businesses can earn empowerment points for their financial contributions to the fund which is a far simpler and more transparent system that the current BEE scorecard. In this way, not only can the grant be financed but replace a scorecard system which curbs investment, fuels corruption and which has not benefited 86% of black South Africans, according to a 2017 report by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

Black South Africans

It has become of paramount importance to find more effective ways to increase the participation of black South Africans, in particular in the economy, as their exclusion limits our ability to expand the productive base, sustain economic development and address poverty and inequality. Given the findings of the Indian pilot, an empowerment grant might just do that. Over and above the direct impact on debt and savings and economic activity indirect effects on the economy through better nutrition, health and education should not be forgotten. In fact, the grant might help promote competition and drive up quality with regards to the latter.

An interesting finding in the Indian pilot studies was the manner in which basic income households searched out low-cost “private” education and healthcare. This does not mean that health and education has to be privatised but, similar to SA, it says a lot about the dismal quality of the majority of state-run schools and health facilities.

An empowerment grant is not a panacea, but as part of a package of policies, it can go a long way in creating an environment in which the 30-million South Africans who have to make ends meet with less than a R1,000 a month can be incorporated into the economy.

Davala mentions how initially they feared that the R40 equivalent basic income used in the Indian pilot would be too low to have a major impact. However, they soon realised that the “real” value of the money was much more than it seemed and that a small amount of reliable, extra income can and does make a big difference.

I think South Africans can draw inspiration from these pilots, recognising that what we need to achieve “economic freedom” is not a revolution but an evolution of ideas, and for this reason I believe a basic income pilot study on home soil might be a very good idea.

• Jooste, MP, is the DA’s minister of social development and deputy chair of the DA in the Northern Cape.