Opinion

Brexit has cost $46bn — and the UK hasn’t even moved out

‘If Britain had voted to Remain, our analysis suggests that the UK government deficit would largely have been eliminated by Brexit day’

11 October 2018 - 05:08 Therese Raphael
The UK's Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
The UK's Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

As Britain’s negotiations to leave the EU enter their crunch moment, let’s be clear on one thing: the EU doesn’t need to punish Britain for leaving; the referendum did that just fine.

Latest figures show the warnings of economic self-harm Brexiters such as Boris Johnson derided as Project Fear are fast becoming real, while the promises of a Brexit dividend are still too remote even to assess.

Most studies seek to calculate the economic impact of the various degrees of Brexit. The UK treasury puts the damage at as much as 6% of GDP. Bloomberg Economics analyst Dan Hanson estimates that the level of UK GDP could drop between 3.2% and 6.7% by 2030, depending on the option chosen.

Such estimates are controversial. We don’t know the shape of the Brexit deal, including what arrangements will be put in place to keep trade flowing. And Brexiters complain that such exercises tend to use assumptions that favour negative results.

Yet it is possible to make some unbiased judgments about the costs of the vote itself to date. Doing so is useful as those unhappy with the prospects of a compromise Brexit deal advocate more extreme alternatives, such as leaving without one.

Post-Brexit economic models

In November 2017, four academics affiliated with the Center for Economic and Policy Research — led by German associate prof Benjamin Born — modeled how the UK economy would have grown had the referendum gone the other way. Their approach was to create a synthetic UK economy using the attributes of 30 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, including the US and Canada, whose GDP between 1995 and 2016 most matched that of Britain.

This month, they increased their estimate of the cost of Brexit to 2% of GDP, or about £35bn, from 1.3%. The researchers’ new output cost is £350m a week, the exact amount the Leave campaign claimed Brexit would save for use in the National Health Service.

Other attempts to measure the costs of the referendum all produce losses. A Financial Times average of several models back in June arrived at a Brexit cost of about 1.2% of GDP by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Lower growth means lost income for the government, meaning it has to borrow more to meet its spending goals. Whitehall’s own analysis showed that 1% of lost GDP resulted in £11bn of extra borrowing. So Springford’s calculation of a gap of 2.5% would equate to £26bn of additional borrowing on a yearly basis, or £500m a week. 

Even with the model’s margin of error, it’s a striking result.

“If Britain had voted to Remain, our analysis suggests that the UK government deficit would largely have been eliminated by Brexit day” on March 29, Springford told me. “If Theresa May fails to land a deal by then, the costs to both the economy and the public finances will be even greater.”

If the UK remains in the customs union and achieves a trade deal with minimal barriers, tariffs or otherwise, the economy could recover lost ground in time. And for committed Brexiters, whose minds haven’t been changed in the intervening two years, the economic toll doesn’t matter. They voted for “control,” for sovereignty over laws and borders above all.

But those costs mean choices right now, as chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond works on a budget that must deliver on May’s promises to end austerity and help the worse off and somehow stick to fiscal prudence. They also limit the degree to which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can deliver on his sweeping pledges to nationalise industries and enlarge the welfare state. And they provide the closest thing we have to an arbiter of who was right during the campaign.

Bloomberg

EU warms to Britain’s new Brexit trade-off

Brussels - EU negotiators see the outlines of a compromise on the Irish border issue that is holding up Brexit talks, EU sources say, raising hopes ...
World
6 days ago

Theresa May pleads for Brexit unity

The UK premier keen to show she is in charge on the final day of conference
World
7 days ago

Theresa May’s Brexit plans would result in the UK being ‘paraded in manacles’

The former minister stops just short of an outright leadership bid but says blueprint for Brexit must be scrapped
World
8 days ago

Theresa May says the end of austerity is nigh

The UK government has already relaxed a 1% cap on pay increases in place since 2010
World
7 days ago

UK chancellor blasts Boris Johnson over Brexit sniping

The former foreign secretary  rejected as ′deranged′ and ′preposterous′ Theresa May's  plan to keep Britain close to the EU on trade after Brexit
World
9 days ago

Brexit vote driven by education and income split holds lessons for the rich

Individuals with lower income and education levels voted for Brexit, while highest Remain vote came from central Cambridge
Opinion
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: Brexiters misunderstand the European project

Behind the offensive remarks uttered by foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt lies a lack of the imagination needed to understand what the EU is, writes ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The money behind the vitriol
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa helped ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Now that the dust has settled, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s job is difficult but ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Who is behind these sustained, ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Theresa May’s Brexit plans would result in the UK being ‘paraded in manacles’
World / Europe

Theresa May says the end of austerity is nigh
World / Europe

Brexit vote driven by education and income split holds lessons for the rich
Opinion

THE FT COLUMN: Brexiters misunderstand the European project
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.