Theresa May’s Brexit plans would result in the UK being ‘paraded in manacles’

Birmingham — Former British foreign minister Boris Johnson set out his stall to the Conservative Party faithful on Tuesday, stopping just short of an outright leadership bid to replace Prime Minister Theresa May but tearing into her blueprint for Brexit.

To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Johnson, May’s most powerful critic in her governing party, said her so-called Chequers plan to leave the EU was a “cheat” and called on the party to return to its traditional values, including tax cuts and stricter law and order. He also urged increased spending on the public health service.

With just six months before Britain leaves the EU, May’s precarious position at the helm of her party has been further shaken by criticism of her plans at home and in Brussels.

Johnson, the figurehead for the campaign to leave the EU, warned party members that if they stuck by Chequers, named after May’s country residence where she hashed out an agreement with her ministers, they could be signing up to the party’s electoral death.

But he was quick to add that he would stick by May, if not her plan, for now.

“Do not believe them when they say there is no other plan and no alternative,” Johnson told the hundreds of Conservatives who queued to get a seat in a hall just across from the main venue where May is scheduled to speak at the party’s annual conference on Wednesday.