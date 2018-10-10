Brexit vote driven by education and income split holds lessons for the rich

London makes Brexit feel like a sad, even absurd, irony. Ask anyone who has travelled there recently and they’ll recall being attended to by Europeans: the Spanish barista who made them their flat-white-to-go, the Italian waitress who served them lunch or the Hungarian Uber driver who fetched them from the airport.

These interactions would leave any thinking person puzzled how Brexit could have happened in a country filled with hardworking Europeans that would obviously be poorer without them.

Research published in 2014 by University College London showed that European immigrants who arrived in the UK contributed more in taxes from 2001 to 2011 than they received in benefits, “helping to relieve the fiscal burden on UK-born workers and contributing to the financing of public services”.

Small wonder that London’s outspoken mayor, Sadiq Khan, called in September for another referendum on Britain’s EU membership, as prime minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party struggles to agree on a deal among themselves let alone with the UK parliament and the European Commission.

May’s now widely broadcast jigs on a three-day trip to Africa in August — one in Cape Town and one in Nairobi — drew comment that Britain must be really desperate if its leader, in the name of strengthening trade ties, is dancing to the tune of countries with their own enormous political and economic challenges.

So when May good-humouredly swayed on to the stage to Abba’s Dancing Queen at last week’s Tory Party conference it looked a little desperate, an attempt to distract from the widening splits in the party.

The day before, fellow Tory MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson declared in his own conference address — a pitch for party leadership, say the UK media — that the party should “chuck Chequers”, referring to May’s Brexit plan. May fired back, saying her job was to act in the “national interest”, while those who opposed any deal she put on the table were acting in “their own political interest”.

To May, this means honouring the result of the referendum and leaving the EU with no deal if Britain has to. People such as Khan and Lewis Herbert, leader of the Cambridge City Council, disagree. In a letter to May, published in a recent issue of the Cambridge Independent, Herbert said there was an expectation that the outcome of Brexit negotiations would “seriously damage both our city’s economy and our community”.

Businesses in Cambridge, which made a “massive contribution” to the country’s wealth and were assisted by a large proportion of employees from the EU, relied on operating without barriers within Europe, said Herbert. Incidentally, the highest Remain vote of the entire referendum came from central Cambridge, with 87.8% of voters choosing to stay in the EU, according to the BBC.

Extensive research has been done into who voted in favour of Brexit and — in general, although not exclusively — they were individuals with lower income and education levels who felt that their socioeconomic position had declined or was stagnating. Were these individuals considering the vast economic benefits the UK enjoys by virtue of its access to the single market, the European Economic Area?

Probably not, in which case it is not difficult to see why they were so easily duped by the lies about immigration, EU legislators and the cost of EU membership peddled by the likes of pro-Brexit campaigner and former leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage. The lesson for affluent, educated urbanites — from Cambridge and London to Johannesburg — is to be mindful of how far removed our reality often is from the men and women with whom we share national borders.

We tend to assume that, as citizens of the same country, we are all consuming similar information about the state of play and are striving towards a common goal. But as the Brexit vote indicated, we may in fact be split down the middle, seeking different outcomes, or worse, believing the lies fed to us by populists promising radical change. So the next time you get the chance, venture beyond your urban bubble and talk to people who are altogether unlike you. While you might be as surprised by the similarities as you are by the differences, you’ll quickly begin to form a more inclusive worldview — and may even help others do the same.

Imagine what might have been averted in Britain if individuals from different social classes, educational backgrounds and age groups had more openly discussed their perspectives on EU membership.

• Ziady writes from Cambridge, where her husband is reading towards an MBA at Cambridge University’s Judge Business School.