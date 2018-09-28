Opinion

CARTOON: Where to Dlamini?

28 September 2018 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Friday September 28 2018
Friday September 28 2018

Bathabile Dlamini is personally liable for part of the legal costs of the Sassa saga

The Constitutional Court also ordered that the findings from the inquiry and its judgment be handed to the NPA to determine if Dlamini should be ...
National
17 hours ago

Sassa and its former CEO to pay costs for extension of invalid CPS contract

The Constitutional Court did not, however, find the former social development minister liable for costs in her personal capacity
National
28 days ago

Sassa looks at mobile money option

Alternative disbursement technology widely used in East Africa is being explored by SA’s social grants payment agency
Companies
1 month ago
Thursday September 27 2018
Thursday September 27 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba: A bad situation made ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Kick out Bain collaborators! Grill ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: The nerve of Cell C executives
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The most important ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
TIM COHEN: How the Zondo commission is becoming a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.