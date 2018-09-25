CARTOON: SAA debt

David Nathanson, global equity specialist at Bellwood Capital, discusses how to identify pure rand hedges
Resources will be reprioritised to labour-intensive activities that benefit women, youth and small business
Trillian CEO asked rail agency if he could share freight business information with consultancy
An Institute of Race Relations poll shows job creation, not land, is the priority issue for voters
However, several US media outlets attribute the Instagram founders' decision to leave to a disagreement with executives at Facebook
Wits's Lumkile Mondi provides his assessment of Cyril Ramaphosa's plan
Magna Global study predicts online advertising could surpass $100bn for the first time
Four militants attack a parade marking the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, killing 24 people
Fullback adds to the leadership corps of the side and improves chances of winning, says assistant coach Stick
Thousands of workers have been fired over the past decade to cut costs and retool workforces, write Gerrit De Vynck
