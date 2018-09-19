Illegal cigarettes in SA sell for less than the tax payable on a single pack

Over the past three years, we have seen a rapid and significant growth in the availability of cigarette brands selling below the tax owed to Sars. Tax alone on a packet of 20 is R17.85, yet cigarettes are sold all over the country for as little as R5 a pack. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the companies selling cigarettes for less than the minimum collectable tax of R17.85 are evading taxes.

This growth in illegal cigarette trade has naturally impacted the legal trade. Tobacco companies that comply with the law and pay their taxes have seen sales decrease by more than 20%, and more than 1,000 direct jobs have been lost.

In 2018, the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa), whose members are legal companies that declare all of their sales to Sars and pay their taxes, commissioned Ipsos to conduct research into the prevalence of cigarettes selling below the minimum tax owed of R17.85 a pack.

In July, Ipsos published its report on the findings. In summary, cigarettes selling below R17.85 are available in three out of every four shops in the informal retail sector, and in more than 100,000 shops in the country; brands owned by one local company account for 75% of all illegal cigarettes nationally; and a brand called RG, which retails on average for about R10 a pack, is now the second largest brand in the market overall.

The research accumulated extensive data on the tobacco market. All of the underlying data that supported the report and its findings will be made available to the relevant authorities, including Sars, if it wants it. Tisa has been asked why it does not share all the underlying data with the media. The reason is simple: we will be conducting research at regular intervals.

We must protect the integrity of the methodology and the outlets tracked so that we can correctly measure trends in the market for illegal cigarettes. Any research house will agree that should the base data be shared with the wrong people, it could be used to disrupt the research.