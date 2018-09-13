Opinion

WATCH: What lies behind SA’s war-zone crime stats?

13 September 2018 - 09:02 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose leads a panel of journalists as they discuss the stories making the news this week.

Is SA a war-zone? After the presentation of the latest crime statistics, police minister Bheki Cele said: "I don’t want to ask who dropped the ball. We must pick up the ball. For me, that is the most important thing."

Business Times editor said it is almost guaranteed that we will not see this much detail in future reports should Cele remain the police minister.

Pictures emerged of a meeting between Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo and Jacob Zuma, along with rumours that they are planning to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa. These rumours were vehemently denied. They say they all bumped into each other in a foyer of a hotel.

