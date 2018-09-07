EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Note to cabinet: stop using Zuma’s toxic tenure as a reason not to move on
China’s decorous and successful scramble for Africa may have unfortunate side-effects, like Independent Media having to curtail what its audience sees
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Trouts are illegal aliens and should be deported, according to the latest official xenophobia.
Two senior Transnet officials, implicated in the dodgy procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives, have officially been suspended, with embattled CEO Siyabonga Gama expected to follow soon.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
China's state television company has purchased 20% of South Africa's biggest newspaper chain. The result: anyone who criticizes Chinese policies is censored and sacked. The new reality of Chinese investment in Africa.https://t.co/IAG6nuql4J— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) September 6, 2018
Iqbal Survé — whose newspapers claim he is the chairman of Brics — appears to have gotten into trouble with his Chinese state TV partners for allowing his readers to discover that the Chinese government is holding more than 1-million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps.
"The Zuma scarecrow is gone. It is time for the ANC and the government to shrug off its legacy and stop using it as an excuse for inaction," writes Natasha Marrian.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Moody’s expects the South African economy to grow just 0.7% in 2018, down from a previous forecast of 1.5%.
Capitec’s expectations of up to 21% headline earnings growth in the six months to end-August failed to impress the market on Thursday, despite analysts saying this was slightly ahead of consensus expectations.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Feeling worthless?— Rico Schacherl (@ricoschacherl) September 6, 2018
Cartoon for @finweek #Rand #ExchangeRate #RecessionSA #Recession pic.twitter.com/RArB2oN9lr
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (5 September 2018) on SA's technical recession @MYANC - https://t.co/TbFBrTb8Vp pic.twitter.com/GALaBQi62Q— Zapiro (@zapiro) September 7, 2018
Sometimes a picture say it all. SA racing World citizen in the per capita income stakes. Taking out the currency effect and inflation effect. (Constant PPP international dollar terms.) SA 10 years of going nowhere while our fellow world citizens are going places pic.twitter.com/Y0ATn597f5— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) September 6, 2018
