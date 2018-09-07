Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Note to cabinet: stop using Zuma’s toxic tenure as a reason not to move on

China’s decorous and successful scramble for Africa may have unfortunate side-effects, like Independent Media having to curtail what its audience sees

07 September 2018 - 12:04 Robert Laing
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves after his meeting with then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves after his meeting with then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Trouts are illegal aliens and should be deported, according to the latest official xenophobia.

Two senior Transnet officials, implicated in the dodgy procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives, have officially been suspended, with embattled CEO Siyabonga Gama expected to follow soon.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Iqbal Survé — whose newspapers claim he is the chairman of Brics — appears to have gotten into trouble with his Chinese state TV partners for allowing his readers to discover that the Chinese government is holding more than 1-million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps.

"The Zuma scarecrow is gone. It is time for the ANC and the government to shrug off its legacy and stop using it as an excuse for inaction," writes Natasha Marrian.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Moody’s expects the South African economy to grow just 0.7% in 2018, down from a previous forecast of 1.5%.

Capitec’s expectations of up to 21% headline earnings growth in the six months to end-August failed to impress the market on Thursday, despite analysts saying this was slightly ahead of consensus expectations.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MBUYISENI NDLOZI: SA may very well be beyond a ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: A president who trumps Zuma
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
TIM COHEN: Why contraction? Just take a look at ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Who will step up to lead from ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Only a matter of time ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.