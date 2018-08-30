Faith in market-friendly policies and trust in big businesses hold SA back

Despite a much greater concentration problem, SA law has had few teeth.

So have businesses responded to this cushy environment by investing? The answer is an emphatic "no". Investment levels are low overall, and the economy has not grown and diversified. Instead, in the 2000s, while the middle class was enjoying the strong rand in the form of cheap consumer imports, businesses were colluding to extract rents across the economy.

The lesson was that playing by the rules was a mug’s game. As one witness put it to the Competition Tribunal, only the consumer wins from competition.

The relative success of the Competition Commission must be understood in the light of collusive conduct appearing from under practically every stone that has been turned over.

After a 24-year trial it is time to recognise that the profound exclusion of the majority from the market economy in the 2000s was a key plank in the state being used for enrichment, which then so dramatically increased over the past eight years.

While economists can debate whether concentration has actually increased over the past two decades, this is to miss the point. It is clear that the high levels of market concentration have not substantially diminished, as pointed out by many different reviews. And, according to both the OECD and IMF, SA has maintained among the highest levels of corporate profitability compared with other emerging market economies, while fixed investment levels have been poor.

There are certainly other factors as well as weak competition in explaining the poor investment rates. But, the issue is not whether competition law is the silver bullet (it is not), but what kind of competition regime will stimulate productivity improvements, investment across the economy and a greater spread of economic activity.

It needs to be a regime that exposes incumbents to challengers, to spur them to improve their offerings and invest in better capabilities. Competition law must prevent incumbents from raising obstacles to entrants so they can maintain a quiet life and continue to earn profits simply from their incumbency.

Rivals bring new products and business models. Fair competition spurs efficiencies and entrepreneurship. There is no shortage of evidence for this, including numerous sector studies. Conversely, there are many indications of the costs of market power and poor regulation. High data costs and fuel prices are lamented while failing to draw the implications.

Regarding data, effective competition (from increased spectrum and addressing obstacles to smaller rivals) could easily reduce prices by two-thirds. In fuel, a rereading of the tribunal decision, delivered in February 2006, on the proposed Sasol-Engen merger describes just how effectively incumbents can protect their position in the economy and, depressingly, how little has changed in 2018.

It is obviously correct that evidence is necessary to support decisions. It should also go without saying that there must be effective oversight of the Competition Commission to prevent an abuse of its powers. These are in place.

There are also important debates to be had about the precise framing of provisions in terms of achieving the objectives of opening up the economy.

In terms of the proposed amendments to the law the commission will be able to make recommendations and take steps to remedy features that adversely affect competition following a market inquiry. However, these steps must obviously be based on the evidence and analysis of the inquiry and are subject to appeal.

The amendments do no more than bring SA in line with many other countries which, following due assessment, can address problems that hinder the effective functioning of markets.

The structure of the economy in 2018 is much too similar to that inherited in 1994. Recent debates on changing this path have tended to separate questions of structure from those of ownership and control. This is a false divide — economic outcomes are a product of interlinked decisions about the "rules of the game" by which markets work.

SA requires a wider competition policy, with a positive agenda that includes opening up the economy to entrepreneurs, rewarding investment and new ideas rather than incumbency. BEE must be part of this agenda, to change the dynamism and ownership of the economy.

Too much weight may have been placed on the competition authorities and competition law enforcement to solve SA’s economic problems, but this has not meant they have been given too much power. A beefed-up and transparent competition regime, subject to appropriate checks, is one part of a wider competition policy for SA’s market economy.

Other aspects include more effective measures to tackle white-collar crime, better economic regulation of industries such as telecoms, energy and banking, and measures to reduce barriers to the entry and growth of smaller firms.

A failure to do all of these things risks SA turning away from markets altogether, which will really undermine investment and growth.

• Roberts is a professor and executive director at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development. He writes in his personal capacity.