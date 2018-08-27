Opinion

CARTOON: Zim elections... continued

27 August 2018 - 05:00 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Monday 26 August 2018
Monday 26 August 2018

Zimbabwe court dismisses Nelson Chamisa’s bid to annul election result

‘The court finds the applicant has failed to place before it clear, direct, sufficient and credible evidence’ of irregularities, the ...
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe faces uncertain future after court confirms Mnangagwa’s victory

MDC Alliance says it may turn to the streets to protest the court ruling that confirmed Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the country’s ...
World
2 days ago

Court to rule on Chamisa poll challenge on Friday

According to Zimbabwe’s electoral laws, the constitutional court is the arbiter of last resort and its ruling will be final
World
4 days ago

Zimbabwe allows South African lawyers to represent Chamisa in his bid to nullify poll results

Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were seen entering the Constitutional Court to appear on behalf of the opposition leader
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This is no land grab', writes Cyril ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Fund managers and their fees
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Not owning narrative lands us in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: A problem at Curro
Opinion / Market Watch
5.
GAVIN KEETON: Nene is one of the heroes to emerge ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.