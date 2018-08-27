CARTOON: Zim elections... continued

Prices slipped on Monday as the market looked for clues on the progress made on promised output curbs
UK makes friends in Africa as Brexit looms, and Bain releases itself from confidentiality agreements to set the Sars record straight
I was not, as a woman, going to go to President Zuma, who had then had a reputation with women
Senior provincial politicians will march to the party’s headquarters to protest against David Mabuza’s micromanagement of the provincial executive committee
‘We have purchased enough reserves and our job should really be to exploit those reserves’
The Central Energy Fund will announce the fuel price adjustment for September on Wednesday
The mobile market is dominated by MTN and Vodacom, while Multichoice remains the single player in the pay-TV market
Trade negotiators are close to squaring away bilateral differences on Nafta, with Mexico’s economy minister saying ‘we’ve continued making progress’
Second leg of semifinal finely balanced after Grobler’s double is cancelled out by Amakhosi’s Billiat and Castro
SPONSORED | The key to building personal wealth is to adopt the basic principles of saving money
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
