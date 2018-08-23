Court to rule on Chamisa poll challenge on Friday

Zimbabwe’s top court would on Friday uphold or overturn president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s July 30 election victory, following a challenge by his main rival, the country’s chief justice said on Wednesday.

According to Zimbabwe’s electoral laws, the constitutional court is the arbiter of last resort and its ruling will be final.

Nelson Chamisa roped in South African legal heavyweights Dali Mpofu, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Jeremy Gauntlett to assist his local attorneys. But they could not stand before the justices as they did not have the necessary permits.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told Business Day in Harare the "official position" was that "none of the SA-based lawyers will present arguments in court".

"They did not apply in time to appear in today’s court session. But they are free to appear in court just like other observers," he said.

If Mnangagwa wins the case, Zimbabwe analysts say that the country might remain in the political doldrums it has been trapped in for the past 20 years, but a Chamisa win may see the country getting a new lease of life and shed its pariah status.

Arguments in Wednesday’s legal battle were mainly confined to the numbers, with MDC lawyer Thabani Mpofu, suggesting that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had cooked up 69,000 votes in favour of Mnangagwa, while a further 700,000 votes could not be accounted for.

Mpofu said the ZEC’s figures did not add up.

He said the electoral body had announced three different presidential results, all which were crafted to favour the Zanu-PF leader.

"On the figures that are purely arithmetic, we have 69,000 under circumstances where we require 39,000 to establish that first respondent [Mnangagwa] did not win this election.

"There are at least 16 polling stations with identical results. Identical results for Chamisa, identical results for Mnangagwa. That, with all respect, is to take us for granted," he said.

Mpofu also accused the ZEC of manipulating primary data from V11 forms, documents that constitute results tallied at polling stations.

Zanu-PF’s lawyer, Lewis Uriri, said Chamisa’s case could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt. "The threshold of proof is that of proof beyond reasonable doubt. The mere making of bold allegations does not threaten and cannot threaten an election.

"For this proposition we place reliance on the US Supreme Court in Bush versus Gore. At the end of the day, the truth or falsity of the allegations made by the person making the petition would require evidence. My Lord, the chief justice in the Tsvangirai argument said such evidence must be clear and in accordance with the competent rules of analysis."

Uriri acknowledged the ZEC had changed its results, but said the numbers were not sufficient to warrant an overhaul of the election.

This is not the first time Zimbabwe’s courts have been asked to adjudicate contested presidential elections. In 2013, the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, went to court, claiming he was robbed of victory by the ruling Zanu-PF’s Robert Mugabe.