Zimbabwe allows South African lawyers to represent Chamisa in his bid to nullify poll results

South African lawyers Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were this morning seen entering Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court after Zimbabwe’s government granted them approval to appear on behalf of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who is seeking to nullify results of the July 30 elections.

The two legal minds entered Zimbabwe’s highest court with a large entourage of about a dozen top local lawyers who are also representing Chamisa. Proceedings were due to start at 10am.

A ruling on the matter is expected on Friday.

It was not clear if they would be allowed to present argument in the courtroom or just sit in the court.

Mpofu and Ngcukaitobi had been battling to be granted permission after justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi asked them to apply for permits to work on the case. Jeremy Gauntlett, the third South African lawyer involved in the case, had been cleared to work.

Also seen entering the court was Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair justice Priscilla Chigumba. The MDC Alliance accuses Chigumba of rigging the election in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa won 50.8% of the vote against Chamisa’s 44.3%.

The court session has once again put the spotlight on the disputed poll, which has divided the Southern African nation.

A tense atmosphere was palpable outside the court with a heavy police presence in streets adjacent to the Constitutional Court in central Harare.

There was a heavy police presence in the city centre after police earlier said they were on high alert in anticipation of politically motivated violence in the capital, which is a stronghold for the MDC Alliance.

In his court application, Chamisa says he wants the results announced by the ZEC to be nullified and for the bench to declare him the winner or call for another poll.

Mnangagwa, who has been cited first respondent in Chamisa’s court petition, has called for the case to be thrown out, saying the MDC Alliance leader is using the courts to delay his inauguration.