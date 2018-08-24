Cartoon: Trump's Twitter bubble

Brent edges higher but trading is muted due to concern about the unresolved US-China trade dispute
Friday 24 August 2018
Police are investigating, while students allege they opened fire with live ammunition
Msimanga was sworn in after the 2016 local government elections via a coalition and with the voting support of the EFF
Savanna cider and Bernini sparkling wine were the standouts, but the liquor group enjoyed strong growth in most products
The SA Reserve Bank was even more pessimistic at its last monetary policy meeting in July
Industry endorses Mantashe’s ‘sensible’ plan to withdraw Mineral and Petroleum Resources Amendment Bill
The bruising leadership battle is over, but that’s not the end of the ruling coalition’s troubles
Cape Town City coach says loss of pair will hurt rivals
Effluent in the Vaal River is behind die-off of largemouth yellowfish
