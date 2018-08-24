Opinion

Cartoon: Trump's Twitter bubble

24 August 2018 - 07:37 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Friday 24 August 2018
Friday 24 August 2018

Ramaphosa’s office responds to Trump’s ‘misinformed’ land tweet

The issue will be handled through diplomatic channels, says the presidency, after Trump asked Mike Pompeo to look into ‘farm seizures’ ...
National
22 hours ago

How Pretoria handled Trump's toxic tweet

Ramaphosa’s office says remarks are ‘misinformed’
National
3 hours ago

TOM EATON: Donald Trump's tweet? That was all about white America

'By pretending to support white South African farmers, Trump was begging white American farmers to ignore his pathological dishonesty and immense ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Trump tweets about land expropriation and 'farm killings' in SA

US President asks secretary of state to investigate 'large-scale killing of farmers'
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Big Bird Trump hovers over SA
Opinion / Editorials
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A big thumbs-up to Sasol
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
EDITORIAL: Welcome end to Zupta TV
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: Transnet probe shows all is not lost ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MMUSI MAIMANE: The hard truth is there can be no ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.