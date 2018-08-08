Food, energy and water security require a consolidated approach

On January 1 2016, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) came into effect. According to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), "These goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity."

The 17 goals seek to tackle the root causes of poverty and include such aims as zero hunger, quality education, and climate action. While the UNDP makes the point that the goals are intended to be viewed as interconnected, the reality in many countries and regions may not reflect this.

Indeed, meeting the 2030 targets in Southern Africa — a region where development challenges frequently cross borders — will come with challenges.

Through its recent report, "The food-energy-water nexus as a lens for delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in Southern Africa", the World Wide Fund for Nature SA (WWF SA) proposes that analysing the goals in terms of the food-energy-water nexus offers the potential to view at least three of these goals (namely Goal 2: zero hunger, Goal 6: clean water and sanitation, and Goal 7: affordable and clean energy) in an interconnected manner and to effectively address these targets in the region.

Put simply, the food-energy-water nexus implies that the three sectors of food, energy and water security are inextricably linked with actions in one area generally impacting on one or both of the others.

It may seem obvious to point out that water provision requires energy (such as for the operation of water tanks), and that energy supply often needs water (for example, for cooling), and that the production of food needs both energy and water (such as for diesel machinery and irrigation). In fact, not only are these sectors interdependent, but they may also pose particular risks to one another — for example, when energy production leads to water pollution. As obvious as it may seem, governments and regions frequently adopt a siloed approach to providing security in these three sectors.