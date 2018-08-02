If the minibus-taxi sector is the question — working with it is the answer

Long-standing adversarial relationships between the government and minibus-taxi owners and associations have complicated transitional and contracting negotiations. SA’s sprawling cities also have heavily tidal travel patterns — buses are full in one direction and mostly empty on the return trip. This increases the cost of providing public transport, as does the more technologically advanced nature of the new bus services compared to what they are replacing. Cities have lowered the cost to passengers by providing operating subsidies, but in so doing added pressure to already stressed rates bases.

After more than 10 years of concerted effort, the limited geographical extent of the new bus services, and the small number of cities in which they are in operation, point to the complexity and uncertainty of change in the public transport arena. There are no magic bullets.

Encouragingly, questions are being asked in national and city government quarters about what to do. The response that is emerging: work with the minibus-taxi industry, rather than try to eradicate it. Yes, this industry has failings that need to be addressed, but it has also been conveying large numbers of people for many decades with very limited support from the state. This is not to say that there has been no collaboration between government and the sector.

Taxi Recapitalisation Programme

Since 2006, the Department of Transport has been making an allowance available to minibus-taxi owners to scrap their old vehicles and to use it as a deposit towards the purchase of new, safety-compliant models. The target of this Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP) was to replace 135,000 minibuses, the estimated national fleet size at the time.