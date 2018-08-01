Earth Overshoot Day is now — and started in the 1970s

When will humanity’s annual demand on the Earth’s natural environment exceed what our collective ecosystems can annually generate? It has already happened, starting in the early 1970s. This is according to the Global Footprint Network, an America- and Swiss-based organisation that has pioneered an ecological footprint accounting metric.

They explain that humanity is now using natural resources 1.7 times faster than our global ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.7 Earths, with carbon emissions comprising 60% of humanity’s ecological footprint.

They then take this further and calculate ground-zero month for natural resources, when life on Earth will no longer be able sustain itself in the face of overwhelming global destruction of the natural environment. According to their ecological footprint calendar, this day has moved from late September in 1997 to August 1 this year. In other words, it is the earliest date since the world first went into overshoot.

In a measurable way they show how up until the 1970s the whole of humankind had eaten away nine days, but since then we have eaten away four months and it’s rapidly accelerating. Should we get to January 1, well, unless we want to destroy ourselves and our planet, we have to avoid that.

Is this more climate alarmism? No, says the CEO and co-founder of the Global Footprint Network, Mathis Wackernagel, the evidence is all around us.

"Our current economies are running a Ponzi scheme with our planet," he says. "The costs of global ecological overspending are becoming increasingly evident around the world, in the form of deforestation; fresh-water scarcity; soil erosion; biodiversity loss; and the build-up of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, leading to climate change and more severe droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes."

He says the time has come to end this ecological Ponzi scheme "by design, not by disaster". It’s time to #MoveTheDate. Wackernagel says our cities need to be at the frontline of the global campaign to #MoveTheDate given that 70% to 80% of people will live in cities or urbanised area by 2050; SA is already hitting the 70% urbanised mark, with some suggesting it’s closer to 90%.