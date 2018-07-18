Mandela’s power of authority and charm helped defang the right wing

Landing in Beaufort West, Mandela faced what was SA’s most fundamental challenge at the time, to neutralise the right wing. Chartered by a South African businessman from a company called Chartair for Mandela’s electioneering use, the Citation aircraft was put down safely by the Lipschitzes on the landing strip near Beaufort West. Jeremy Veary, a former Robben Island prisoner who had been trained by the British Special Air Service (SAS) to serve as one of Mandela’s personal bodyguards, gave his version in I Remember Nelson Mandela (2018) about what happened next.

Mandela had known, Veary remarked, that the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB), under the command of a "Colonel" Munroe, would try to "block the town with his 80 or so ‘soldiers’ and occupy the hotel where Mandela was to stay. Well prepared in advance, Mandela and his heavily armed bodyguards arrived, ready to face off the AWB blockade. A newspaper article written years later by Caryn Dolley claimed that the AWB ‘soldiers’ stormed the hotel with the intention of taking him [Mandela] hostage, but a combination of bold security, local support and a fearless Mandela, negotiating with his adversary in Afrikaans, defused the situation."

The truth was probably more prosaic. Mandela wanted to make a point early on. He came ready to blast Munroe with his considerable political authority, backed up by SAS-trained bodyguards, and likely overwhelmed him with fire and fury.

Sue Lipschitz remarked that the hardened Munroe left his meeting with Mandela with his "tail between his legs" but nowhere, as far as I can tell, has the Mandela-Munroe discussion been independently recorded and verified. What we do know is that Mandela was one of the toughest, most stubbornly determined and relentlessly dolorous negotiators when he had to be.

And the most strategic over the long haul. He spent 27 in prison thinking, pondering, discussing and reflecting about his approach. In Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years, Mandla Langa described Mandela’s priorities before and after he became SA’s new president. They were to disarm and contain the right, prevent a counter-revolution simmering in portions of the apartheid state, and drive and consolidate the democratic order. He documents how Mandela’s natural charm, ability to form fellowship and his immense powers of persuasion won over many right-wing leaders whose co-operation he enlisted before and after the 1994 elections. Mandela’s personal efforts were supported by a wide range of institutional measures that had the longer-term result of marginalising the right wing, integrating the defence forces and dismantling the apartheid-era secret police, death squads and network of assassins that operated globally.