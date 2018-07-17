Netflix has failed its faithful

Netflix is one of those companies that functions like a religion: either you believe, or you don’t. (See also: Tesla and Amazon.) That’s how it goes for a company that is valued at 167 times its earnings over the past year.

The tricky thing is that if there are cracks in the belief system, the whole religion is tested.

That is what happened to Netflix on Monday when it reported adding about 670,000 net new US streaming subscribers in the second quarter — about half as many as the company had forecast.

Including disappointing customer growth outside the US, the company’s 5.15-million net streaming sign-ups fell short of Netflix’s own forecast from April by more than a million subscribers. Its third-quarter subscriber forecasts were also below the average expectations of stock analysts.

Netflix lives or dies by its subscriber growth, which is both a financial imperative and proof for the company’s faithful. Given the company’s high-risk strategy of splurging on programming to become a global entertainment powerhouse, nothing else matters at Netflix except for the pace of new paying customers, and the company’s investors react accordingly.

Predictably, shares of Netflix plummeted 13% in after-hours trading on Monday after it released quarterly earnings.

Netflix pointed out that the company sometimes exceeds its own forecast, and sometimes it falls short. It said a strong dollar hurt its reported international revenue.

Sure, but those aren’t sufficient explanations for why the company added far fewer new subscribers than it forecast a few months ago. Are price increases for most US Netflix customers starting to discourage new sign-ups or causing people to quit? Were potential new customers less interested in the company’s newest crop of original programming? Is this just a blip in Netflix’s mostly uninterrupted string of growth?