MDC Alliance targets closer links with regional bodies

The MDC Alliance notes a number of these benefits of Zimbabwe joining Sacu and the CMA in its Smart manifesto.

For example, it mentions "efficient, low-cost trade with SA" for Zimbabwe plus access to "significant revenue from Sacu contributions" and "favourable trade agreements enjoyed by Sacu".

Each of these points is worth unpacking in detail but at the outset the first thing that comes to mind is that the membership of Sacu has remained unchanged for over a century. There has also been little shift in the CMA for decades, ever since Botswana left and Namibia joined. That means no clear precedent is available for managing Zimbabwe’s accession to these institutions. The Sacu agreement does leave space for new members to join on the basis of a unanimous decision (or discretion) by the existing members. How negotiations with new members would take place would be determined by the Sacu council of ministers.

The arguments for joining the CMA are clear-cut and, based on current trade flows, it would make sense for Zimbabwe to seriously consider pegging its currency to the rand.

SA is an important trading partner and such a move is likely to lessen some of the liquidity challenges associated with paying for imports. CMA membership would require a bilateral negotiation with SA, but this is likely to be a much less complicated process than seeking membership of Sacu.

Joining Sacu would require a complete overhaul of the tariff schedule of Zimbabwe to align it to the common external tariff of Sacu, including the preferences given to others such as the EU and South American trade bloc Mercosur, under trade agreements. This could undermine existing objectives of Zimbabwe’s trade policy aimed at protecting local producers and reindustrialising some sectors. In simple terms, Zimbabwe has to align its trade policy instruments with those of Sacu, including external tariffs, rules of origin, trade remedies and others.

Trade revenue would also be affected by the revenue-sharing formula, which is largely administered by SA, and therefore Zimbabwe would need to give up some of its trade revenue collection sovereignty. Without economic modelling it is hard to determine the impact of Zimbabwe’s membership on the revenue flows in Sacu under the current formula. It is unlikely that a new member would be admitted to the customs union without some reform to the formula.

The process of revising the Sacu revenue-sharing formula is fraught. The challenge of negotiating admittance of a new member might spur Sacu states to resolve their differences.

A change in membership might be just what is needed to breathe new life into the world’s oldest customs union.

It is equally hard to understand the motive of joining Sacu at a time when talks of escalating the African Continental Free Trade Area to a Continental Customs Union are under way. That said, all this hinges on the MDC Alliance winning the July 30 elections.

• Makokera and Mureverwi are with Tutwa Consulting Group.