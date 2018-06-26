Zimbabwe’s political parties sign peace pledge — some call it ‘window dressing’

Harare — Zimbabwe’s political parties signed a peace pledge on Tuesday in the capital city of Harare, ahead of elections in July.

The peace pledge is a code of conduct that commits presidential candidates and their different parties to campaign peacefully, and also encourages tolerance among the different political parties.

The upcoming election will be held on July 30 and has a lineup of 23 presidential hopefuls contesting for power. Included in the race is incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been in office for nearly seven months.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) there are 55 political parties taking part in the elections out of the 130 registered with the commission. The election has 247 independent candidates also contesting for various seats in council and parliament.