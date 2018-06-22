Embrace the power of social entrepreneurs

Following the corporate scandals around KPMG and Steinhoff International, the legitimacy of business has fallen to levels not seen in recent history. This fall from grace is not just a result of accounting irregularities but a consequence of an obsession with individual enrichment, short-term financial focus, the parochial thinking of management and downright ethical failures.

Leftist critics of free markets assume there is a fraudulent aspect to capitalism, and in SA for many it is easier to see the destructive part of capitalism than its creative side.

In a country such as ours, the scars from decades of corporate complicity in economic crimes will take a long time to heal, but in the interim mistrust lingers between business and ordinary people.

However, it would be far too easy to condemn all corporates as social outlaws. The role of corporates as powerful instruments of progress, innovation and development is often ignored or overlooked. An inclusive corporate sector lies firmly at the heart of a functioning society.

Corporates, if managed ethically, can be powerful vehicles for growth and inclusive development. Moreover, corporates can transform individual lives, particularly when they engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. Researchers have investigated the effect of corporate social initiatives and found that CSR is not only beneficial for the public but for the financial performance of the corporation itself.

Business has a key role to play in SA’s transformation and development. This includes not only CSR activities but also developing social entrepreneurship and social enterprises, which combine economic and social objectives to create social value by means of commercial, market-based activities.

Entrepreneurship has been successfully employed to boost social causes and has applied innovative and sustainable solutions to social problems that were previously in the purview of the public sector. Indeed, there is a growing awareness of social problem-solving through entrepreneurial means.

As an empirical phenomenon, entrepreneurship can be traced back to the beginnings of organised trade and is arguably the second oldest profession in the world. From Adam Smith through to Karl Marx, Joseph Schumpeter, Max Weber and beyond, entrepreneurship has been recognised as a driving force for economic development. Industrial history, specifically through the early 17th and 18th century industrialists such as Cantillon and Say, confirms the birth of new industries, which have always depended on the revolutionary skills of entrepreneurs.