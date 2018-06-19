African farmers tap into a rich store of success stories

Anna Phosa is the only black female commercial pig farmer in SA. She hails from Soweto and started Dreamland Piggery & Abattoir in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal in 2004 after buying four piglets.

She grew her business and in 2008 secured her first contract — to provide Pick n Pay with 10 pigs a week. By 2010 she was delivering 100 pigs a week to the retailer and had a multimillion-rand contract over five years.

By November 2016, she was supplying Pick n Pay with 300-350 pigs a week. Dreamland Piggery is now breeding its own stock and buying additional pigs from local farmers.

Phosa has created a thriving, full-service pig production business and remains hands-on in every aspect. She is one of a growing number of women agripreneurs in SA who are blazing a food production trail and overcoming the many challenges that confront them.

Her story was one of 12 agripreneurship case studies farmers and policy makers explored at the African Agripreneurship workshop in Cape Town in May with more than 40 participants from 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

"When you network, you hear about how others started their businesses and you get motivated and confident enough to wake up tomorrow morning and continue knocking on doors," says Phosa.