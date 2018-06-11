Land reform policy itself a stumbling block to successful redistribution

Instead of improving alignment between the different departments responsible for the various support services, the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform ventured into the sphere of post-settlement support (typically the mandate of the Department of Agriculture and the provincial departments of agriculture) through the creation of the recapitalisation and development programme in 2009, which recapitalises poorly performing land reform projects.

However, this is more like papering over the cracks than identifying the root causes of failing projects and spreads the budget responsible for land acquisition very thinly. Bongani’s story is not unique. It illuminates the grassroots frustrations of many aspiring black commercial farmers. Similar case studies, albeit about having use rights to the land, were highlighted in the aforementioned research paper by Hall and Kepe.

The bureaucratic approaches that deferred Bongani’s dream of being a successful black commercial farmer could have been avoided had the market-assisted land reform programme prior to 2006 been expedited, giving the issue the attention it deserves. The market-assisted approach entailed the transfer of title deeds to beneficiaries, which would have solved the problem of access to finance. We have previously explained how this process would be carried out, but it is worth restating, briefly, to add context:

• A beneficiary expresses interest in land purchase for farming;

• He or she identifies a farm for sale and agrees with the owner on a price;

• An application for a land reform grant and a mortgage (at preferential interest rates) is lodged and an own cash contribution is provided;

• A grant and bond are registered (all funded from one source, such as the state-owned agricultural bank), the transaction is completed, the title deed is registered and post-settlement support is also made available immediately; and

• Mentorship and support by neighbouring farmers and agribusiness firms kicks in.

With such a programme implemented at a faster pace, it is hard to imagine that aspiring black commercial farmers such as Bongani would be experiencing the challenges they do.

Having listened to Bongani’s story, reflected on the statistics of available and arable land for agricultural purposes in some parts of the country, as well as the land he had identified in mid-2005, it is clear that his failure to access land is not so much a matter of the scarcity of land but a failure of government departments, especially the duplication of duties, as well as bureaucratic inefficiencies and human capital challenges of the state system itself.

This story can be interpreted in various ways. Some may read it as a reluctance on the part of the government to transfer land and efficiently provide post-settlement support, while others might describe it as a failure of the government to reinvent its state mechanism to deliver on a promise whose effort and resource requirements it clearly seems to have underestimated.

We’ve narrated Bongani’s story in the hope of redirecting the land reform debate to some of the more immediate issues that remain unaddressed at grassroots level, which have led to the failure of the policy.

New land reform policy proposals should seek to tackle the challenges faced by aspiring black commercial farmers first, before more radical measures are considered. If the systemic issues are not resolved, it is difficult to imagine how the suggestion of land expropriation without compensation will yield a different outcome from the failures we have observed from past policy propositions. In fact, we anticipate that expropriation without compensation will worsen the challenges and exacerbate the problem faced by new black farmers.

• Sihlobo is head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber and Prof Kirsten is director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University.