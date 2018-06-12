How EFF and state bank proponents ignore perils and limitations

But for state-owned banks to excel, he adds, they must be "professionally managed, commercially oriented, open to free-market competition and subject to hard budget constraints".

It is difficult to see how SA’s government, with its dismal track record in managing state-owned enterprises, can successfully manage a bank, or how such a bank, if successfully managed, will be different from existing commercial banks.

SA’s state banks include the Industrial Development Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Land Bank and provincial development agencies.

Andrew Donaldson, a former Treasury official, says these entities should be urgently recapitalised and better capacitated. The DBSA, for example, had total assets of R83.7bn in March 2017, compared with the R1.95-trillion and R1.3-trillion balance sheets of Standard Bank and FirstRand, respectively.

But state institutions can be better used to support cofinancing and risk-sharing arrangements with commercial banks, says Donaldson.

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala says state development banks can play an extremely useful role if their capital is used to crowd in private sector investment.

"Under Basel III, it is prohibitively expensive for private sector banks to provide equity or make very long-term loans — say to fund transport or energy infrastructure. But public sector banks can and should," he says.

State involvement makes it possible for private sector banks to lend to these projects "several multiples of the initial public sector investments", Tshabalala adds. Standard Bank has no "in-principle or blanket objection to state-owned banks — either retail or wholesale. However, when state banks compete with the private sector to offer loans on commercial terms, little or no additional value is created for society — and there are … much better uses for public sector money than competing in a mature market."

SA should increase access to finance for black people in general and small businesses in particular. But it is unlikely that a state-owned bank is the best means of doing that. For businesses, more equity funders are required for institutions such as the National Empowerment Fund and the Small Enterprise Development Agency.

For individuals seeking finance, co-operative banks that are member-owned could be part of the solution.

What has to be top of mind — and what the EFF and others often fail to acknowledge — is that any bank, state banks included, must protect depositors’ funds. A bank cannot lend to borrowers who have little prospect of repaying the loans.