Diversification and protection would help pull sugar industry out of crisis

Sugar is a major strategic industry. It generates R14bn in revenues, employs 79,000 people and provides indirect employment to a further 350,000 in other industries. Yet it has been in decline for years, shedding thousands of jobs as growers go out of business, mainly due to the increasing impact of questionable sugar imports.

This can be reversed. Sugar’s growth potential should be a focus of government efforts to stimulate the economy, generate taxes and create jobs in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

In theory, the industry is protected by a dollar-based reference price: when world prices drop below a trigger price based on the local cost of production, tariff protection kicks in. In practice, as a Tongaat Hulett presentation shows, the reference price is not responsive enough to protect the local industry.

For months in 2017, tariff triggers were not implemented despite appeals from the industry. Then a zero tariff was erroneously implemented for seven weeks when it should have been R1,800 per tonne. Importers took advantage, bringing in sugar for sale and stockpiling for future months. The result was that sugar imports more than quadrupled from 114,000 tonnes in 2016 to 520,000 tonnes in 2017. The local industry’s share of the market dropped by 420,000 tonnes to just 1.18-million tonnes.

Reference price

The industry has applied for an increased reference price used in the calculation of duties, but the process is torturously slow. The application was submitted to the government in February. It has the support of the Department of Economic Development, and the industry hopes it will be implemented in 2018.

A government that changes the petrol price monthly — based on world oil prices — should be more agile and efficient in protecting the sugar industry. The lack of responsiveness to changes in the world sugar price is harming the industry and the country, and costing jobs.

The industry is working hard to develop local markets and to expand into neighbouring states. Tongaat Hulett is optimistic, anticipating further increases in production over the next few years.

However, overhanging all the industry’s efforts are a world sugar glut, further depressing prices, and the prospect that it will get worse. Brazil and other countries are exporting huge quantities of subsidised sugar at artificially low prices. African countries, which used to enjoy premium prices in the EU, are scurrying to find other markets for their surplus now that the EU price regime has changed. Sugar taxes in SA and elsewhere will further constrain consumption.

If SA’s sugar industry is to survive, it must diversify rapidly into areas other than sugar, as a food and sweeteners.

The big opportunity is fuel ethanol, which is a rapidly expanding business worldwide. Sugar is powering cars around the world as countries blend fuel ethanol with petrol. Brazil has become the world leader, followed by the US. Angola and Zimbabwe are doing the same, and Southern African Development Community ethanol opportunities are being explored.