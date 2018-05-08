Peace, no matter how uneasy, on the Korean peninsula will see no losers

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in would be a clear winner for as long as the deal holds. Moon knows that former South Korean president Kin Dae-jung won a Nobel Prize for his work towards a Korean peace deal in 2000. The Nobel committee is unlikely ever to offer Trump anything, and Moon, despite his protestations that Trump is more deserving, is an obvious choice for a future prize. South Korea itself will be a winner for as long as a pre-emptive US attack on North Korea is no longer up on the table.

Trump is an obvious winner. Every step away from conflict with North Korea allows him to argue that his high-pressure approach is a winner and that he’s better able to bring lasting peace than Barack Obama proved to be. Securing the release of Americans held in North Korea is a win in itself. The US wins if Trump can earn a test ban on missiles capable of hitting the US.

Over the long term, however, the US will find it has less influence over the future of the region. That’s why China is the biggest winner of all. The Chinese leadership has long feared that a North Korea-related security emergency could spill across the border into north-east China. A peace deal would reduce that threat. And as US influence recedes with a partial draw-down of US troops, China will gain another step towards becoming East Asia’s dominant diplomatic and economic player.

The biggest loser from a Trump-Kim deal would be Japan, which remains within range of North Korean weapons that don’t need to be tested. A lighter US presence in the region, further expansion of Chinese influence, and a burst of national pride in North Korea all create trouble for Tokyo.

Of course, there are still clear obstacles to a deal. Will Trump back away when Kim makes it clear he will freeze, but not surrender, his nuclear weapons programme? Will Kim accept anything less than an explicit US pledge never to invade his country? Will Kim react badly, as his government did in early May, if Trump continues to insist he has forced Kim to the table? Or maybe Kim is simply playing for time by beginning a negotiation process he hopes will bring immediate economic relief while extending the talks until Trump is no longer president?

For now, it appears the two men will meet. Each has an interest in a deal that makes him a winner. For now, we should suspend our scepticism until we see what sort of a deal they can make.

• Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group.