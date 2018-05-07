North Korea warns US over ‘deception’

Seoul — North Korea’s intention to "denuclearise", unveiled at a historic inter-Korean summit, was not the result of US-led sanctions and pressure, the country said on Sunday, warning the US not to mislead public opinion.

Impoverished North Korea has been hit by a series of UN and US sanctions in recent years in a bid to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula on April 27, but the declaration did not include concrete steps to reach that goal.

The North’s official KCNA news agency said Washington was "misleading public opinion" by claiming the pledge was the result of sanctions and other pressure. The US should not "deliberately provoke" the North by moving to deploy strategic assets in South Korea and raising human rights issues, KCNA said, citing a foreign ministry spokesman.

"This act cannot be construed otherwise than [as] a dangerous attempt to ruin the hard-won atmosphere of dialogue and bring the situation back to square one," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Reuters