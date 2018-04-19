Opinion

WATCH: What the IMF’s upbeat report means for SA

19 April 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
It has been another busy week in SA. Trevor Manual is back driving investment into the country, Arthur Fraser has been moved from head of intelligence to head of prisons, Mark Lamberti, the CEO of Imperial Holdings, has stepped down from all his positions, including his day job.

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists and editors in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed. The group discuss KPMG’s demise, as the firm recently lost all government business, and how the IMF has delivered a vote of confidence in SA.

Manuel, Jonas among those picked for president’s A-team to revitalise investment in SA

The government plans an investor summit in August or September
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Can Ramaphosa’s investment dream team deliver?

Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian talk to Business Day TV about the plan to attract $100bn in foreign direct investment
Economy
1 day ago

Ramaphosa shifts spy boss Arthur Fraser to Correctional Services

Ramaphosa deals a blow to Zuma as he removes ally Arthur Fraser from his post at the State Security Agency
National
1 day ago

Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO

The company says a recent court judgment, in a case brought by a fired employee, made no findings of racism, sexism or defamation
Companies
1 day ago

IMF delivers SA a vote of confidence

The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook say the onset of a new political leadership in SA has reduced policy uncertainty
Economy
1 day ago

