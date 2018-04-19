WATCH: What the IMF’s upbeat report means for SA

It has been another busy week in SA. Trevor Manual is back driving investment into the country, Arthur Fraser has been moved from head of intelligence to head of prisons, Mark Lamberti, the CEO of Imperial Holdings, has stepped down from all his positions, including his day job.

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists and editors in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed. The group discuss KPMG’s demise, as the firm recently lost all government business, and how the IMF has delivered a vote of confidence in SA.