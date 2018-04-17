CARTOON: Spy versus spy

Despite most world markets responding well to easing geopolitical tension, the JSE was down 0.39% in early trade
KPMG’s problems have grown from being caused by a few bad apples to a trend that is indicative of a wider culture
It could take up to a year for the city to deal with more than 40,000 objections. Ratepayers can carry on paying at their old rates, but will be liable for interest on any shortfall
DA caucus deputy leader JP Smith says the caucus’s relationship with the mayor has deteriorated since the last motion of no confidence against her
The private education group plans to expand the campus to include a high school
The government plans an investor summit in August or September
Business Unity SA is concerned about the efficacy of the process that will allow certain SMEs to be exempt from minimum wage requirements
Consumers told not to eat them and instead to ‘throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a credit or refund’
The selection of local luminaries Rassie Erasmus and Jurie Roux is the next logical step in the rugby tournament’s evolution
SA tourists are expected to flock to revamped Grand Gaube in Mauritius
