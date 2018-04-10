VERASHNI PILLAY: Religion, politics and Jacob Zuma’s victim defence

Mainstream churches in SA have a rich and respectable history in the fight against apartheid since the formation of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) in 1968.

At the height of apartheid, this formation galvanised an otherwise disparate, and sometimes uninterested or even complicit religious sector, eventually including over 20 denominations. The SACC went on to work closely with other movements to tackle the tyranny of apartheid.

This work obviously forged a close bond between these movements, and specifically between the SACC and the ANC, which has traditionally had a "religious desk" as part of its operations. When the ANC-led government took over in 1994, many of its leaders had some or other bond with the SACC. The international donor-funded organisation would have funded studies abroad, assisted families of detained activists, and so on.

It the transition to democracy, however, an existential question faced these churches: how closely should they ally themselves with the new government?

It was a question that faced other sectors too, including civil society. To cut a long story short, the body settled on the idea of "critical solidarity": they would support where they could while maintaining a critical distance and holding the new leaders to account.

It sounded good in theory. But there was another factor at play: international donor funding, that had been funnelled into the fight against apartheid, was now directed to the new, legitimate, majority government. This factor reflected in the allocation of human resources too.

The ANC was suddenly landed with the entire country to govern, stretching its leaders thin. The story goes that Nelson Mandela charmed various leaders from the church, trade unions and civil society to join the cause, and help make that first, thinly resourced government — so weighted down with expectation — a success against all the odds.

It was a hard request to turn down. SACC leaders like Frank Chikane soon found themselves in government. So with the bleeding of its resources, both human and financial, towards the state, the SACC — like other movements — gradually found itself increasingly thin in capacity.

Yet it still used its voice, particularly to speak out against the most egregious wrongdoings — or at least those that were trumpeted the loudest.

Enter Jacob Zuma. The SACC and mainstream churches largely balked at the allegations levelled against him as deputy president, which started the current court drama a decade ago.