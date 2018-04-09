Steinhoff board’s shoddy behaviour makes it redundant

SA’s biggest corporate failure

Steinhoff grew out of SA to have a sizeable representation across sub-Saharan Africa, western Europe, Australasia and the US. At its peak it had amassed market valuation of about €20bn with revenue of about €10bn. About half of that market value was wiped out when the scandal of accounting irregularities surfaced in December last year and subsequently much more has been wiped out. This makes Steinhoff the biggest corporate failure in SA’s history.

When the scandal broke, Jooste fell on his sword. And so did a couple of other board members. Jooste has taken some personal responsibility in a vague letter of apology to Steinhoff employees.

He has since gone to ground, even rejecting a call to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into the debacle in SA. The remaining members of the board have pleaded innocence.

But they should be held to account and not let off the hook.

Poor board behaviour

When the scandal came to light the board resolved to suspend the release of financial statements for the 12 months to end-September 2017. The reasons given may have been reasonable. They included the fact that accounting firm PwC had been appointed to conduct a forensic investigation following allegations of accounting irregularities. And it was almost a certainty that previous financial results, from 2016 going back, were going to be restated.

And so the group announced that it could not release the 2017 financial statement in expected time. Regulation demands that financial statements of listed companies be released within three months of the financial year-end.

The Steinhoff board recently announced scheduling of the next AGM for shareholders on April 20 2018. But there is no mention that financial statements will be tabled at the meeting. This must be read with section 30 of the South African Companies Act, which stipulates that financial statements must be presented to the first shareholders meeting after the statements have been approved by the board.

This raises the question: Is there any sense in hosting an AGM without financial statements for the shareholders to consider, despite legal stipulations for a meeting of shareholders to be called?