Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

SHAREHOLDER INDIGNATION

Shareholder indignation as Steinhoff's executive-fee plan put on ice

The excitement abated when shareholders realised Steinhoff was not scrapping the plans

06 April 2018 - 05:37 Ann Crotty
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Steinhoff scored a brief public relations victory on Thursday, when it said it was shelving plans to seek shareholder approval for controversial one-off payments to members of its supervisory board at its annual general meeting.

But the excitement abated when shareholders realised Steinhoff was not scrapping the plans, but would be putting them to shareholders later. There also appears to have been opposition to the proposed reappointment of Steve Booysen, Heather Sonn, Johan van Zyl and Angela Kruger-Steinhoff to the supervisory board, and to the reappointment of Deloitte.

Analysts said the move on remuneration seemed to be based on the belief that shareholder indignation would abate in the coming months.

David Maynier, DA shadow minister of finance, described the move as nothing more than a tactical retreat. "The fact is the remuneration proposals are grotesque and should have been withdrawn completely."

ANN CROTTY: Steinhoff directors out of touch

They ignore the substance of the reality the company faces and instead play the rules to maximum benefit
Opinion
17 hours ago

He said the proposal to increase the remuneration of certain independent directors, "who seem to have been asleep at the wheel during what may turn out to be the biggest corporate scandal in the history of this country", was a spectacular failure of judgment.

The South African Companies Act requires that all fees paid to nonexecutive directors must be submitted for approval by at least 75% of shareholders, before any payment can be made. Dutch company law also requires that shareholders must resolve whether payments may be made to members of the supervisory board, which is the equivalent of SA’s nonexecutive directors.

Steinhoff said on Thursday that the members of the supervisory board, Van Zyl, Sonn and Booysens, who were due to receive the payments for additional work, have asked that the matter be decided by the newly constituted supervisory board and its remuneration committee. Whatever decision is made will have to be approved by shareholders before any payments can be made.

Steinhoff said the three directors had contributed substantial amounts of time in supporting Steinhoff and the management board. They had met regulators, shareholders and financial creditors and, in some cases, had effectively been working full time to respond to developments.

On the composition of the supervisory board, Steinhoff said it was crucial for the company and its shareholders that there was continuity in these roles "until such time as the stability of the group is reasonably assured".

In addition to reappointing the four existing members, shareholders will be asked to approve five new members. Steinhoff said it was essential for the recovery of the company and its restructuring that the four be reappointed.

One analyst said the difficulty was determining whether the four existing supervisory board members would be useful in helping to identify where the skeletons were or would focus on ensuring that no blame fell on them.

Steinhoff has also urged shareholders to support the reappointment of Deloitte.

"Steinhoff is not opposed to the rotation of auditors, but believes the continuation of Deloitte as auditor until the end of the current financial year in September 2018 is essential," the company said.

crottya@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff delays directors' pay vote

The embattled retailer says the board members who were to receive additional payments do not want the matter pursued at the coming AGM
Companies
20 hours ago

Steinhoff tumbles to new low on property value fears

The retail group says it is still considering the €1.1bn write-down on its €2.2bn portfolio of European properties recommended by independent valuer ...
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff director defends remuneration largesse

Taxpayers will ultimately end up on the hook for former CEO Markus Jooste’s misdeeds
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff told its Hemisphere portfolio worth €1.1bn less than estimated

Indications are that the valuations may have been inflated as a result of related-party rental agreements
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Exclusive Books CEO ends chapter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff delays directors' pay vote
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff tumbles to new low on property value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Shoprite announces resignation of long-serving ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Consol plans to relist on the JSE
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: Steinhoff directors out of touch
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Steinhoff tumbles to new low on property value fears
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: Steinhoff hearing to keep chipping away despite firm’s arsenal
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff report has little substance, Hawks claim
Companies

Thanks but no thanks, Steinhoff chiefs reply
Companies

EDITORIAL: Steinhoff’s insult to investors
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.