Why giving SA’s chiefs more power adds to land dispossession

This is not as it should be. Distributive power over land doesn’t rest exclusively with chiefs. There are multiple layers of power that rest in different social units, families — and individuals within them. Most important, chiefs have never had powers to alienate land rights from ordinary residents.

African land rights are acquired through membership to a group — a productive and social unit such as a family or clan. Once allocated, land rights were passed from one generation to the next. It is at the level of this unit that, by and large, decisions about distribution of such rights were taken in pre-colonial times.

The law and chiefs

The post-1994 ANC government at first vacillated about defining and codifying the powers and status of chiefs, but it eventually passed legislation that significantly increased the powers of chiefs in rural local governance.

The main piece of legislation that did this was the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003. It re-enacts traditional ("tribal") authorities to preside over precisely the same geographic areas that were defined by the apartheid government. But there’s ambiguity around what powers the Act actually gives chiefs. It has been interpreted as giving them and their traditional councils powers over the administration and control of communal land and natural resources, economic development, health, and welfare, and to administer justice.

In fact, the law doesn’t directly grant chiefs power and control over communal land and landed resources, but it’s been interpreted that way. The case of the chiefs’ control over mining revenues on the platinum belt epitomises the contradiction.

Chiefs gain the upper hand

Over the past 30 years a new trend began to evolve. Local chiefs began to enter into deals with mining companies on behalf of rural communities on the platinum belt. Chiefs, as assumed custodians of communal resources, became mediators of mineral-led development and mining deals.

This trend can be traced back to the Bafokeng community’s momentous court victory over mining royalties in the 1999. The Bafokeng chieftaincy secured enormous mineral royalties — ostensibly on behalf of the entire community.

Such a victory ushered this rural community, which some have labelled "the richest tribe in Africa", into a new era of platinum revenues and corporate assets worth billions of rand. Several rural communities on platinum rich land in the North West and Limpopo provinces have followed the Bafokeng example.