Why Africa’s free-trade area offers so much promise

African leaders have just signed a framework establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest free-trade agreement since the creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The free-trade area aims to create a single market for goods and services in Africa. By 2030 the market size is expected to include 1.7-billion people with more than $6.7-trillion of cumulative consumer and business spending — that is if all African countries have joined the free-trade area by then. Ten countries, including SA and Nigeria, have yet to sign up.

The goal is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments.

The agreement has the potential to deliver a great deal for countries on the continent. The hope is that the trade deal will trigger a virtuous cycle of more intra-African trade, which will drive the structural transformation of economies — the transition from low productivity and labour-intensive activities to higher productivity and skills-intensive industrial and service activities — which, in turn, will produce better paid jobs and make an impact on poverty.

But signing the agreement is only the beginning. For it to come into force, 22 countries must ratify it. Their national legislative bodies must approve and sanction the framework formally, showing full commitment to its implementation. Niger President Issoufou Mahamadou, who has been championing the process, aims to have the ratification process completed by January 2019.

Cause and effect

Some studies have shown that by creating a pan-African market, intra-African trade could increase by about 52% by 2022. Better market access creates economies of scale. Combined with appropriate industrial policies, this contributes to a diversified industrial sector and growth in manufacturing value added products.

Manufacturing represents only about 10% of total GDP in Africa on average. This falls well below other developing regions. A successful continental free-trade area could reduce this gap. And a bigger manufacturing sector will mean more well-paid jobs, especially for young people. This will help poverty alleviation.

Industrial development, and with it, more jobs, is desperately needed in Africa. Industry represents one-quarter to one-third of total job creation in other regions of the world — and a young person in Africa is twice as likely to be unemployed when he or she becomes an adult.