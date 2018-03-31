Airports need to rethink their business model as travellers’ habits change

The sector’s growth has meant that airports have expanded to accommodate more travellers and take advantage of increased revenue from airlines, as well as from other services offered to passengers passing through airports.

Airports reduced the rates they charge airlines to attract more companies and passengers. This reduction, in principle, should be offset by the increase in income from commercial activities, such as duty-free retail spaces, food and drinks establishments, and vehicle parking.

This strategy has made airports more dependent on commercial revenues so they can maintain more competitive aeronautical tariffs.

A key indicator of the changes taking place in the sector is the average performance per passenger: globally, airports’ net income per traveller has fallen in real terms in the past two years, as the sales of products and services, as well as the rates airlines pay, have fallen.

Commercial revenues have usually been highly correlated with passenger volumes. However, after decades of sustained growth, global sales of duty free and travel retail fell in 2015 and remained stable in 2016.

This is worrisome if we take into account that in the face of this stagnation, the volume of passengers continues to grow.

The divergence of passenger traffic from sales shows passengers are no longer spending as much money at airports as they traditionally have done. Falling commercial revenues will make it necessary for airports to raise aeronautical tariffs to maintain current margins.

One of the important sources of commercial revenue for airports is the management and exploitation of vehicle parking spaces. But airports face challenges here, such as competition with parking services in areas near airports, rising use of public transport to get to airport, and increasing use of shared-vehicle services.

In the medium and long term, airports will also face changes brought about by the use of electric and autonomous cars, for example, requiring investment in facilities to recharge this type of vehicle.

The current business model is therefore under threat. If we look at the S&P Global Ratings’ assessments of commercial airports, we see their outlooks are stable, which means that returns without variations during the next two years are expected. However, skilful management of all these changes will be necessary to take advantage of the new business opportunities that will open up.

• Beltran is senior director of infrastructure ratings at S&P Global.