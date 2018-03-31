Airports need to rethink their business model as travellers’ habits change
Airport operators around the world face a significant dilemma. Passenger numbers have risen over the past three decades, driven by a number of factors, including intense airline competition, an international tourist boom and the low price of fuel.
Airports have expanded to meet the needs of these increasing passenger numbers, while at the same time reducing rates charged to airlines so as to attract them.
Commercial activities have traditionally filled this income gap, but now airports are coming to terms with the fact that passengers no longer spend their money at airports as they have done in the past. This means airports have to raise their airlines rates in response.
It is a dilemma that seems to threaten their current business model.
Intense competition among airlines has contributed to the increase in passengers, with strategies based on lowering rates and reducing costs. Low-cost airlines have played a very important role in the extraordinary expansion of air transport over the last quarter of a century. In Europe they represent a growing part of the short-haul market, growing from the 9% of the market they commanded 15 years ago, to the current 40%. Leading the sector are companies such as Ryanair and easyJet.
The next step will be expansion in the long-haul market. Transatlantic routes are the most popular and profitable in the industry, and low-cost companies are trying to enter this market, although at present they represent only 5% of routes across the Atlantic.
The sector’s growth has meant that airports have expanded to accommodate more travellers and take advantage of increased revenue from airlines, as well as from other services offered to passengers passing through airports.
Airports reduced the rates they charge airlines to attract more companies and passengers. This reduction, in principle, should be offset by the increase in income from commercial activities, such as duty-free retail spaces, food and drinks establishments, and vehicle parking.
This strategy has made airports more dependent on commercial revenues so they can maintain more competitive aeronautical tariffs.
A key indicator of the changes taking place in the sector is the average performance per passenger: globally, airports’ net income per traveller has fallen in real terms in the past two years, as the sales of products and services, as well as the rates airlines pay, have fallen.
Commercial revenues have usually been highly correlated with passenger volumes. However, after decades of sustained growth, global sales of duty free and travel retail fell in 2015 and remained stable in 2016.
This is worrisome if we take into account that in the face of this stagnation, the volume of passengers continues to grow.
The divergence of passenger traffic from sales shows passengers are no longer spending as much money at airports as they traditionally have done. Falling commercial revenues will make it necessary for airports to raise aeronautical tariffs to maintain current margins.
One of the important sources of commercial revenue for airports is the management and exploitation of vehicle parking spaces. But airports face challenges here, such as competition with parking services in areas near airports, rising use of public transport to get to airport, and increasing use of shared-vehicle services.
In the medium and long term, airports will also face changes brought about by the use of electric and autonomous cars, for example, requiring investment in facilities to recharge this type of vehicle.
The current business model is therefore under threat. If we look at the S&P Global Ratings’ assessments of commercial airports, we see their outlooks are stable, which means that returns without variations during the next two years are expected. However, skilful management of all these changes will be necessary to take advantage of the new business opportunities that will open up.
• Beltran is senior director of infrastructure ratings at S&P Global.
