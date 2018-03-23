Holistic education liberates potential

The human development challenges of the 21st century are complex and difficult to address because multiple phenomena must be taken into account in preparing for the future. Climate change effects, population growth, urbanisation, ecosystem degradation and resource scarcities all combine in different ways.

If the next generation is not being adequately prepared to deal with the real complexities they will face, they are being set up for failure. It is becoming clear that the way people are being educated to deal with these challenges is inadequate.

Traditional western educational systems typically operate within disciplinary silos and struggle to integrate between different disciplinary frameworks and methodologies.

They struggle with the complex, integrated nature of real-world challenges, and the implementation of policies and plans suffers as a result.

It is necessary to provide development practitioners with the tools that allow them to work across disciplines and to integrate across a broader range of criteria than previously.

But it is very difficult to find a university or tertiary institution that regards sustainability as a discipline. Rather, sustainability is taught as an add-on and is typically encountered in postgraduate degrees.

This is a poor approach, primarily because by the time students encounter the need for integration, they have already developed disciplinary "conditioning" that limits their ability to work across disciplines effectively.