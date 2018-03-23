For love and money: how else could Tesla court Elon Musk?

You can sort of see Tesla’s reason for giving him the extra $50bn: he doesn’t need to be CEO to keep his existing shares, which are worth billions of dollars, but he does need to stick around in management to get the extra $50bn. It’s designed to keep him at his job, "a sum so large it might just ensure that Musk’s array of other passions and esoteric side projects won’t steal too much time from his work at Tesla".

But what’s in it for Musk? He is fabulously wealthy now. If he stayed at Tesla without this pay package and made Tesla worth $650bn, he would be ridiculously, world-historically wealthy. If he stays at Tesla with this pay package and makes Tesla worth $650bn, then, you know, same.

He has tethered himself to Tesla in exchange for amounts of money that, while comically large to me or you or the average billionaire, are still quite small compared to his existing fortune in most relevant states of the world. I sort of don’t understand why Tesla is paying him in money, or rather shares, both of which are things he has a lot of. They should promise to, like, send him to Mars (and bring him back), or make him immortal, or something. I guess that is hard to commit to.

Really what Tesla is doing here is not motivating Musk with money, but expressing — awkwardly but earnestly — its love for him. That is hard to do in thoughtful ways.

What do you get a man who has everything? How do you buy a thoughtful gift for a billionaire aficionado of rocket ships and sports cars and flamethrowers?

At some point, the only way to express your love for him is with more money, even if that’s the last thing he needs.

Bloomberg