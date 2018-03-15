Local students play a part in Swiss physics project

In 2012, many people were astonished by the announcement by the Centre for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Switzerland of the discovery of the Higgs boson.

The discovery completed physicists’ understanding of that part of the world that can be seen and felt — normal matter. It inspired physicists to study a whole new world, searching for answers to the mysteries of the things in the universe that can’t be seen.

"Normal matter, the things that we can see and feel around us, comprises only about 4% of what is actually in the universe. While we know that there is a lot of matter and energy out there we do not really know what it is and how it is related to the known matter," says Prof Bruce Mellado of the School of Physics at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), who is also the national contact physicist of SA at the ATLAS experiment at CERN.

ATLAS, one of the largest collaborative efforts ever attempted in particle physics, is exploring the basic building blocks and fundamental forces of nature.

The Department of Science and Technology funds the country’s CERN consortium. It is an essential avenue for students and researchers to access this leading global research infrastructure.

Wits is the single largest contributor from SA to CERN, providing theoreticians, experimentalists and 35 students from a wide variety of backgrounds who are very involved in the search for new bosons.

The students spend significant amounts of time at CERN, where some play an active role in the upgrading of the ATLAS particle detectors situated in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

The LHC will be upgraded in 2023-2024 to enhance the potential for new discoveries.